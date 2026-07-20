An Airman assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron sings the National Anthem during a Change of Command ceremony. The 475th EABS delivers agile airbase support that enables air operations, force protection and mission sustainment throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9839745
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-LQ040-1016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|MANDA BAY, KENYA, KE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.