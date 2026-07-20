31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jenna Zorilla, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, and Airman JayByx Mack, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group medical technician, analyze laboratory samples under a microscope at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. The 179th MDG medical technicians visited Aviano for two weeks to train with specialized equipment, gain hands-on clinic hours and learn from the 31st Medical Group in a full-time military treatment facility. “This is making their skillset stronger, giving them confidence to go out and be paramedics and save lives,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Pavell, OANG 179th MDG noncommissioned officer in charge of education and staff development. “There’s so many benefits to working alongside our active duty counterparts because they learn from us and we learn from them in all different types of areas. They have been awesome.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)