31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joeleen Mellars, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group dental technician noncommissioned officer in charge, organizes equipment in the 31st Dental Squadron dental sterilization room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. For two weeks, OANG medical technicians worked alongside and observed the 31st MDG to experience day-to-day operations used in a full-time military treatment facility and practice procedures using specialized training equipment. The OANG Airmen observed oral surgeries and clinic scheduling systems, analyzed laboratory samples, practiced medical procedures on training dummies and responded to TCCC scenarios in a virtual reality simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)