31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rossella Suglia, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group medical technician, and Airman 1st Class Addison Nicol, OANG 179th Medical Group medical technician, use the 31st MDG virtual reality medical training simulator to practice responding to actively evolving scenarios at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. “The benefit is that we are able to actually put them in a scenario with a TCCC environment,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Pavell, OANG 179th MDG noncommissioned officer in charge of education and staff development. “So everything we taught the technicians on the training dummies can now be used here in a more realistic environment to emphasize the skills and replicate responding in real time.” In addition to using the 31st MDG’s training equipment, OANG Airmen observed oral surgeries and clinic scheduling systems, analyzed laboratory samples and helped sterilize dental clinic equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)