31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Pavell, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of education and staff development, and Airman Gracie Dotson, OANG 179th Medical Group medical technician, perform a video laryngoscopy using 31st MDG training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. “Coming here and using equipment like a mechanical ventilator or video laryngoscopy gives us hands-on experience we aren’t normally exposed to back home,” said Pavell. “These are TCCC items our technicians need to be trained properly on and I'm very proud of how well they’ve done.” Spending two weeks at Aviano alongside the 31st MDG has given the OANG medical technicians the chance to become familiar with specialized training equipment, clinical systems and day-to-day operations used in a full-time military treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)