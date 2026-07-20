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    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness [Image 3 of 8]

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    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Pavell, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of education and staff development, and Airman Gracie Dotson, OANG 179th Medical Group medical technician, perform a video laryngoscopy using 31st MDG training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. “Coming here and using equipment like a mechanical ventilator or video laryngoscopy gives us hands-on experience we aren’t normally exposed to back home,” said Pavell. “These are TCCC items our technicians need to be trained properly on and I'm very proud of how well they’ve done.” Spending two weeks at Aviano alongside the 31st MDG has given the OANG medical technicians the chance to become familiar with specialized training equipment, clinical systems and day-to-day operations used in a full-time military treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9839604
    VIRIN: 260723-F-TT513-1003
    Resolution: 7867x5245
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness
    31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 MDG, 179 MDG, Ohio Air National Guard, Training

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