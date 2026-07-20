31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Pavell, Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of education and staff development, demonstrates placing a chest tube to Ohio ANG medical technicians using realistic 31st Medical Group training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2026. For two weeks, OANG medical technicians worked alongside and observed the 31st Medical Group at Aviano to experience day-to-day operations used in a full-time military treatment facility and practice procedures using specialized training equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)