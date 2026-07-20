31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group use 31st Medical Group training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, to gain hands-on experience practicing techniques and medical procedures, July 23, 2026. The 179th MDG medical technicians visited Aviano for two weeks to train with specialized equipment, gain hands-on clinic hours and learn from the 31st MDG in a full-time military treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)