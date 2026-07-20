U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Ohio Air National Guard 179th Medical Group use 31st Medical Group training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, to gain hands-on experience practicing techniques and medical procedures, July 23, 2026. The 179th MDG medical technicians visited Aviano for two weeks to train with specialized equipment, gain hands-on clinic hours and learn from the 31st MDG in a full-time military treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9839606
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-TT513-1005
|Resolution:
|7439x4959
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 MDG bolsters Ohio Air National Guard medical readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.