35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Sophia Rizzo, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, retire the 14th FGS guidon during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation unifies the former 13th and 14th FGSs into a single maintenance organization, enabling maintainers to share expertise and develop common tactics, techniques and procedures across the wing's F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fleets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)