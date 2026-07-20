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    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

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    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Sophia Rizzo, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, retire the 14th FGS guidon during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation unifies the former 13th and 14th FGSs into a single maintenance organization, enabling maintainers to share expertise and develop common tactics, techniques and procedures across the wing's F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fleets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9839464
    VIRIN: 260716-F-EP621-5634
    Resolution: 5960x3973
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    35th AMXS

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