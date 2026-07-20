35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Carmona, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) commander, delivers a speech during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation establishes a unified maintenance organization that streamlines leadership, standardizes maintenance practices and enables the wing to generate combat-ready aircraft more efficiently in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)