U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Carmona, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) commander, delivers a speech during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation establishes a unified maintenance organization that streamlines leadership, standardizes maintenance practices and enables the wing to generate combat-ready aircraft more efficiently in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9839463
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-EP621-1185
|Resolution:
|6594x4396
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
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