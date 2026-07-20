35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Boyle | U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) guidon to Maj. Alex Carmona, 35th AMXS commander, during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The 35th AMXS increases operational agility by standardizing tactics, techniques and procedures across its maintenance force, allowing the wing to adapt more quickly to evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — The 35th Fighter Wing activated the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. The 35th AMXS establishes a unified maintenance organization that strengthens the wing's ability to generate combat airpower, integrate U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II operations, and support regional stability alongside joint and allied partners.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Carmona assumed command of the newly activated squadron. The 35th AMXS oversees the 13th and 14th Aircraft Maintenance Units, supporting the wing's F-16 and F-35 missions.

"The importance of reestablishing the 35th AMXS goes back to our activation in 1972," said Carmona. "What we're doing by bringing our FGSs under a single AMXS is pooling our resources, pooling our Airmen and technicians, and creating tactics, techniques and procedures for current-day operations and future F-35 operations."

The activation transitions the former 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons into Aircraft Maintenance Units (AMU) under the 35th AMXS. By consolidating leadership and administrative functions under one squadron, the new structure enables the AMUs to remain focused on generating combat-ready aircraft while the squadron develops standardized processes that improve readiness, increase operational agility and strengthen combat capability across the 35th FW’s F-16 and F-35 fleets.

"The activation of the 35th AMXS is a critical step in strengthening our wing's mission to defend Japan and project combat power," said Chief Master Sgt. Justin Wolfe, 35th AMXS senior enlisted leader. "We are combining the combat-proven capabilities of our F-16s with the next-generation dominance of our new F-35s. By bringing everyone under one AMXS, we eliminate administrative redundancies and unify our processes. This administrative efficiency ultimately frees up our two AMUs to focus strictly on what they do best: executing lethal combat capabilities in any location."

The unified organization enables maintainers to share expertise across both fighter platforms, refine common tactics, techniques and procedures, and strengthen interoperability with joint forces and allied partners. As the 35th FW continues integrating fifth-generation capabilities, the squadron enhances the wing's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower in support of regional stability and security.

"The greatest benefit is that by combining our personnel under a single AMXS, is that we are well trained, we are more robust, we are more educated and developed to work in a split mission design series fleet with F-16s and F-35s, as well as our joint partners, allies, and nations," said Carmona.

The reorganization establishes a maintenance organization designed to adapt alongside evolving mission requirements, providing greater flexibility to support both current operations and future fighter capabilities.

"It has been an incredible opportunity," said Wolfe. "We took the best lessons learned from operating as separate fighter generation squadrons over the last few years and used them to build this new AMXS. This unified construct ensures our maintainers are faster, more agile, and better prepared to support our warfighters in contested environments."

By unifying aircraft maintenance under a single squadron, the 35th AMXS positions the 35th FW to more effectively sustain fighter operations, adapt to evolving mission requirements and support regional security alongside joint and allied partners.