35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe, left, 35th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) guidon to Maj. Alex Carmona, 35th AMXS commander, during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The 35th AMXS increases operational agility by standardizing tactics, techniques and procedures across its maintenance force, allowing the wing to adapt more quickly to evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)