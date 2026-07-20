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    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 3 of 4]

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    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) stands in formation with the 35th AMXS patch displayed during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation strengthens the wing's ability to operate alongside joint forces and allied partners by creating standardized maintenance processes that improve interoperability across combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9839459
    VIRIN: 260717-F-EP621-1176
    Resolution: 4955x3303
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
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    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    35th AMXS

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