35th Fighter Wing activates 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) stands in formation with the 35th AMXS patch displayed during the 35th AMXS activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base Japan, July 17, 2026. The activation strengthens the wing's ability to operate alongside joint forces and allied partners by creating standardized maintenance processes that improve interoperability across combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)