35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Brian Wilson, 35th Medical Group general dentist, examines a simulated patient’s oral cavity during a dental procedure at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Comprehensive examinations allow dental providers to identify and treat oral health conditions early, helping Airmen remain healthy, deployable and ready to support mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)