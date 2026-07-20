U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Brian Wilson, 35th Medical Group general dentist, examines a simulated patient’s oral cavity during a dental procedure at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Comprehensive examinations allow dental providers to identify and treat oral health conditions early, helping Airmen remain healthy, deployable and ready to support mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9839431
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-YR448-5333
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|984.99 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.