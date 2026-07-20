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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 4 of 5]

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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Brian Wilson, 35th Medical Group general dentist, examines a simulated patient’s oral cavity during a dental procedure at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Comprehensive examinations allow dental providers to identify and treat oral health conditions early, helping Airmen remain healthy, deployable and ready to support mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:38
    Photo ID: 9839431
    VIRIN: 260727-F-YR448-5333
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 984.99 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

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    35th Medical Group
    Misawa Air Base

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