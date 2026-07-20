35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

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A U.S. Air Force dental technician assigned to the 35th Medical Group selects a shade tab for a restorative dental procedure at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Proper material selection supports a durable, natural-looking restoration that replaces damaged tooth structure, restores normal function and reduces the risk of future dental issues that could interrupt duty or affect deployability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)