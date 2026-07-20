35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emily Adinolfi, 35th Medical Group prophylaxis technician, performs a dental cleaning on a patient at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Prophylaxis technicians provide preventive care by removing plaque, hardened deposits and surface stains from the teeth, helping control factors that contribute to tooth decay and gum disease that could affect an Airman’s health, deployability and availability to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)