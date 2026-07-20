U.S. Air Force dental personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform a dental restoration on a patient at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Restorative care removes decay and repairs damaged tooth structure, helping Airmen maintain the health, deployability and readiness required to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9839428
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-YR448-4935
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.