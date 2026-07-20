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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 2 of 5]

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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force dental provider assigned to the 35th Medical Group uses a shade guide to match restorative material with a patient’s natural tooth color at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The shade-selection process supports the placement of a functional tooth restoration that replaces damaged tooth structure, protects the remaining tooth and helps Airmen maintain the oral health required for continued mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:38
    Photo ID: 9839410
    VIRIN: 260727-F-YR448-4160
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time
    35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

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    mission ready
    Dental
    35th Medical Group
    Air Force Medicine
    Misawa Air Base

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