35th Fighter Wing stays mission ready, one smile at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force dental provider assigned to the 35th Medical Group uses a shade guide to match restorative material with a patient’s natural tooth color at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The shade-selection process supports the placement of a functional tooth restoration that replaces damaged tooth structure, protects the remaining tooth and helps Airmen maintain the oral health required for continued mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)