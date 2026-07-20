Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

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A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, hoists a litter equipped with the VITA Rescue System during training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. The training introduced the new hoist rescue capability that will be fielded to Charlie Company aircrews in Helena and Billings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)