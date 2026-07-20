A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, conducts a hoist operation using the VITA Rescue System during training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. The VITA Rescue System stabilizes the rescue litter during hoist operations, enhancing safety and control during patient recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9839065
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WT312-9603
|Resolution:
|5572x3680
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
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