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    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system [Image 5 of 7]

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    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Randy Scales, readiness noncommissioned officer, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, watches a UH-60 Black Hawk reflected in his visor during VITA Rescue System training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. Charlie Company provides rotary-wing medical evacuation support and routinely trains to respond to search and rescue, medical evacuation and emergency response missions across Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9839066
    VIRIN: 260729-F-WT312-5324
    Resolution: 3138x3381
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
    Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

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