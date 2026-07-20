Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

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Staff Sgt. Randy Scales, readiness noncommissioned officer, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, watches a UH-60 Black Hawk reflected in his visor during VITA Rescue System training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. Charlie Company provides rotary-wing medical evacuation support and routinely trains to respond to search and rescue, medical evacuation and emergency response missions across Montana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)