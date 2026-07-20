Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

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A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, conducts a hoist operation using the VITA Rescue System during training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. The VITA Rescue System stabilizes the rescue litter during hoist operations, enhancing safety and control during patient recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)