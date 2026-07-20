Staff Sgt. Randy Scales, readiness noncommissioned officer, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, rides with a litter during VITA Rescue System training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. The training certified instructor personnel on the new hoist rescue capability before they train additional aircrew members across the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9839056
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-WT312-4008
|Resolution:
|5496x3617
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system
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