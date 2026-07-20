Montana Army National Guard trains with new hoist rescue system

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Staff Sgt. Randy Scales, readiness noncommissioned officer, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard, rides with a litter during VITA Rescue System training at Fort Harrison, Montana, July 29, 2026. The training certified instructor personnel on the new hoist rescue capability before they train additional aircrew members across the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Devin Doskey)