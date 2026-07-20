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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026 [Image 53 of 56]

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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Lynch, left, Sgt. Lauren Griffin, center, and Sgt. Maggie Hardy, all stable keepers with the Mounted Color Guard, draw swords on horseback while presenting the Marine Corps Standard during the Grand Entry of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9839060
    VIRIN: 260726-M-FR804-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026 [Image 56 of 56], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

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    TAGS

    rodeo
    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    Marines
    USMC
    parade

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