Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

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The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the Marine Corps Standard during the Grand Entry of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 25, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)