Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maggie Hardy, left, Sgt. Lauren Griffin, center, and Sgt. Lauren Lynch, all stable keepers with the Mounted Color Guard, carry swords on horseback while presenting the Marine Corps Standard during the Grand Entry of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 25, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)