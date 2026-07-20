The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the American Flag and Marine Corps Standard during a parade for Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 25, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9839051
|VIRIN:
|260725-M-FR804-1205
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026 [Image 56 of 56], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.