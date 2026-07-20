Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Lynch, left, Sgt. Lauren Griffin, center, and Sgt. Maggie Hardy, all stable keepers with the Mounted Color Guard, draw swords on horseback while presenting the Marine Corps Standard during the Grand Entry of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 26, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)