Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juan Castillo, the staff non-commissioned officer in charge of the Mounted Color Guard, carries the Marine Corps Standard during the Grand Entry of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 25, 2026. The appearance of the MCG showcased Marine Corps tradition, discipline and horsemanship during one of the nation’s largest rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)