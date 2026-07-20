U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Kearny, an obstetric and gynecologic nurse, discusses treatment plans with a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members and Panamanian medical staff worked alongside each other, combining resources and strengthening knowledge to ensure civilians received proper care during the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)