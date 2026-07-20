U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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U.S. Army Inpatient team members pose for a photograph during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)