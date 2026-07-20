U.S. Army Maj. John Green, a Cardiologist assigned to the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences military medical school, treats a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members and Panamanian medical staff worked alongside each other, combining resources and strengthening knowledge to ensure civilians received proper care during the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9838820
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-HO064-3369
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.