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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 5 of 7]

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

    PANAMA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Maj. John Green, a Cardiologist assigned to the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences military medical school, treats a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members and Panamanian medical staff worked alongside each other, combining resources and strengthening knowledge to ensure civilians received proper care during the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9838820
    VIRIN: 260721-A-HO064-3369
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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    Partnership, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Panama

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