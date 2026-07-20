U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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U.S. Army Maj. John Green, a Cardiologist assigned to the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences military medical school, treats a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members and Panamanian medical staff worked alongside each other, combining resources and strengthening knowledge to ensure civilians received proper care during the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)