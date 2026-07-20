U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Graf, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses treatment plans with a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members aid Panamanians to improve healthcare across the country, strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)