U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Graf, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, discusses treatment plans with a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. U.S. service members aid Panamanians to improve healthcare across the country, strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9838823
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-HO064-2968
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.