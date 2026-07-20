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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 1 of 7]

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

    PANAMA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Capt. Dan Idelkope, a family medicine physician assigned to Medical Department Activity Winn Army Community Hospital, performs an ultrasound during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9838808
    VIRIN: 260721-A-HO064-1340
    Resolution: 4753x4160
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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    Partnership, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Panama

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