U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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U.S. Army Capt. Dan Idelkope, a family medicine physician assigned to Medical Department Activity Winn Army Community Hospital, performs an ultrasound during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)