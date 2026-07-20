U.S. Army Capt. Dan Idelkope, a family medicine physician assigned to Medical Department Activity Winn Army Community Hospital, performs an ultrasound during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9838808
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-HO064-1340
|Resolution:
|4753x4160
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.