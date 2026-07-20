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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 6 of 7]

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

    PANAMA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathanial Copeland assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army medical center, discusses treatment plans with a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9838829
    VIRIN: 260721-A-HO064-4378
    Resolution: 5618x4160
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca
    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca

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    Partnership, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Panama

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