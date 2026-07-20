U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathanial Copeland assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army medical center, discusses treatment plans with a local Panamanian during a humanitarian mission at Llano Ñopo, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9838829
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-HO064-4378
|Resolution:
|5618x4160
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngabe-Buglé Comarca [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.