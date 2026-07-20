U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaylan Santiago, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistic planner, front, manages a control panel for cargo loading onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Cargo loading marked another step in preparing the 35th Fighter Wing's first deployment of assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3, a premier exercise designed to strengthen regional security by improving interoperability and preparing forces to operate together in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9837106
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VQ736-1120
|Resolution:
|7530x5020
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.