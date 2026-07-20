35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaylan Santiago, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistic planner, front, manages a control panel for cargo loading onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Cargo loading marked another step in preparing the 35th Fighter Wing's first deployment of assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3, a premier exercise designed to strengthen regional security by improving interoperability and preparing forces to operate together in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)