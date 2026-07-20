An aircraft cargo loader and transporter moves towards a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group and contractors loaded mission-essential equipment as the 35th Fighter Wing prepared to send its assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3 for the first time, where joint and allied forces will conduct realistic combat training to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9837099
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VQ736-1030
|Resolution:
|8217x5478
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.