35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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An aircraft cargo loader and transporter moves towards a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group and contractors loaded mission-essential equipment as the 35th Fighter Wing prepared to send its assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3 for the first time, where joint and allied forces will conduct realistic combat training to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)