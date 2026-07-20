35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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Filipe Antunes, National Airlines loadmaster, directs an aircraft cargo loader and transporter towards a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Cargo loading prepared the 35th Fighter Wing to deploy personnel and equipment for RF-A 26-3, a large-force exercise that develops combat capability through realistic joint and multinational training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)