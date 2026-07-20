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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 2 of 5]

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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Filipe Antunes, National Airlines loadmaster, directs an aircraft cargo loader and transporter towards a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. Cargo loading prepared the 35th Fighter Wing to deploy personnel and equipment for RF-A 26-3, a large-force exercise that develops combat capability through realistic joint and multinational training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9837103
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VQ736-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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