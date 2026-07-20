U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group prepare to load cargo onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The loading operation prepared mission-essential equipment for deployment as the 35th Fighter Wing readied its first deployment of assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3, where participants will refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9837104
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VQ736-1054
|Resolution:
|7698x5132
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.