35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Mission Support Group prepare to load cargo onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The loading operation prepared mission-essential equipment for deployment as the 35th Fighter Wing readied its first deployment of assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft to RF-A 26-3, where participants will refine tactics, techniques and procedures in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)