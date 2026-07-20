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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 4 of 5]

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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kolade Fasesin, 35th Munitions Squadron ammo stockpile specialist, manages a control panel for cargo loading onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The loading operation ensured mission-essential equipment was ready for deployment as the 35th Fighter Wing prepares for RF-A 26-3, where participants will train alongside joint and allied partners to strengthen interoperability, improve mission readiness and prepare for potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9837105
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VQ736-1110
    Resolution: 8158x5439
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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