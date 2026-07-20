35th Fighter Wing loads cargo for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kolade Fasesin, 35th Munitions Squadron ammo stockpile specialist, manages a control panel for cargo loading onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2026. The loading operation ensured mission-essential equipment was ready for deployment as the 35th Fighter Wing prepares for RF-A 26-3, where participants will train alongside joint and allied partners to strengthen interoperability, improve mission readiness and prepare for potential real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)