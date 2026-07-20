Lewis speaks with deploying Soldiers

rig. Gen. Edward Lewis, assistant adjutant general-Army and land component commander, Wyoming National Guard, speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program prepares Soldiers and their families for deployment by providing information on military benefits, health care, finances and support services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9836956
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-FE233-6806
|Resolution:
|6355x4237
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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197th Public Affairs Detachment prepares for overseas deployment during Yellow Ribbon event
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