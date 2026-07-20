Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joins Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment for a group photo with the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The sign is part of a longtime Wyoming National Guard tradition. Deploying Soldiers and senior leaders sign the sign before leaving for overseas service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9836954
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-FE233-5286
|Resolution:
|5852x3901
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deploying Soldiers continue Wyoming tradition [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
197th Public Affairs Detachment prepares for overseas deployment during Yellow Ribbon event
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