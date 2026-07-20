Deploying Soldiers continue Wyoming tradition

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Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joins Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment for a group photo with the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The sign is part of a longtime Wyoming National Guard tradition. Deploying Soldiers and senior leaders sign the sign before leaving for overseas service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)