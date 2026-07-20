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    Deploying Soldiers continue Wyoming tradition [Image 2 of 6]

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    Deploying Soldiers continue Wyoming tradition

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joins Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment for a group photo with the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The sign is part of a longtime Wyoming National Guard tradition. Deploying Soldiers and senior leaders sign the sign before leaving for overseas service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9836954
    VIRIN: 260717-A-FE233-5286
    Resolution: 5852x3901
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deploying Soldiers continue Wyoming tradition [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Wyoming
    Wyoming National Guard
    Yellow Ribbon Event
    Wyoming Army National Gaurd
    deployment

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