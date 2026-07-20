Soldier signs Wyoming deployment tradition

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A Soldier, assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard's 197th Public Affairs Detachment, signs the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. Soldiers assigned to deploying Wyoming National Guard units continue the tradition by signing the sign before departing on overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)