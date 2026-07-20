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    Soldier signs Wyoming deployment tradition [Image 5 of 6]

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    Soldier signs Wyoming deployment tradition

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier, assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard's 197th Public Affairs Detachment, signs the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. Soldiers assigned to deploying Wyoming National Guard units continue the tradition by signing the sign before departing on overseas missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9836950
    VIRIN: 260717-A-FE233-8232
    Resolution: 5282x3521
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier signs Wyoming deployment tradition [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Yellow Ribbon Event
    Wyoming Army Guard
    deployment
    Wyoming national guard

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