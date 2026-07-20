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    Governor visits with deploying Soldiers [Image 6 of 6]

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    Governor visits with deploying Soldiers

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon visits with 1st Lt. Eric Hagel, commander of the 197th Public Affairs Detachment, as Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter looks on during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The event marked the unit's official sendoff and connected Soldiers and their families with deployment resources and support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9836947
    VIRIN: 260717-A-FE233-9803
    Resolution: 5292x3528
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Governor visits with deploying Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

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    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon Event
    Wyoming Army National Gaurd
    Deployment
    Army National Guard
    Wyoming national guard

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