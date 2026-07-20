Governor visits with deploying Soldiers

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Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon visits with 1st Lt. Eric Hagel, commander of the 197th Public Affairs Detachment, as Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter looks on during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The event marked the unit's official sendoff and connected Soldiers and their families with deployment resources and support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)