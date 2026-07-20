Adjutant general signs deployment tradition

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Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter signs the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. Generations of deploying Wyoming National Guard Soldiers have signed a sign before departing on overseas deployments as a symbol of the state they represent while serving abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)