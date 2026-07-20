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    Adjutant general signs deployment tradition [Image 3 of 6]

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    Adjutant general signs deployment tradition

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter signs the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. Generations of deploying Wyoming National Guard Soldiers have signed a sign before departing on overseas deployments as a symbol of the state they represent while serving abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9836949
    VIRIN: 260717-A-FE233-6178
    Resolution: 6022x4015
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adjutant general signs deployment tradition [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming
    Wyoming National Guard
    Air Force
    Army
    Ride for the brand

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