Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter signs the Wyoming National Guard's "Entering Wyoming" sign during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. Generations of deploying Wyoming National Guard Soldiers have signed a sign before departing on overseas deployments as a symbol of the state they represent while serving abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9836949
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-FE233-6178
|Resolution:
|6022x4015
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adjutant general signs deployment tradition [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
197th Public Affairs Detachment prepares for overseas deployment during Yellow Ribbon event
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