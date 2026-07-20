Senior leaders address deploying public affairs Soldiers

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Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter and Brig. Gen. Edward Lewis, assistant adjutant general-Army and land component commander, Wyoming National Guard, speak with Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The event provided Soldiers and their families with information and resources to prepare for the unit's upcoming overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)