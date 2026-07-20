International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, addresses fellow command senior enlisted leaders during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to examine current strategic challenges facing NATO while incorporating lessons learned from across the alliance’s areas of responsibility and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)