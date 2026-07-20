International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ken Robertson (right), senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force, delivers remarks after receiving a decoration from U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) David L. Isom during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Robertson enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force in 1995 and has served as Australia’s senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force since July 1, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)