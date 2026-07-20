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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 5 of 8]

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) David L. Isom (left) and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ken Robertson, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force, stand at attention during a citation presentation honoring Robertson at the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Robertson enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force in 1995 and has served as Australia’s senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force since July 1, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:26
    Photo ID: 9834942
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FL725-4109
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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    TAGS

    SEAC
    NATO School Oberammergau
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    NATO
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL

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