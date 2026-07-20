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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Strategic Command, participates in an interview with American Forces Network Bavaria during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and translate strategic priorities into practical action across allied and partner nation enlisted forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:11
    Photo ID: 9834948
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FL725-9475
    Resolution: 7847x5231
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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    US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    NATO School Oberammergau
    NATO
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization

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