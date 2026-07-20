International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Strategic Command, participates in an interview with American Forces Network Bavaria during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and translate strategic priorities into practical action across allied and partner nation enlisted forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)