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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich (front, center), NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, poses for a group photo with command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference provided participants with a shared understanding of the current geopolitical environment and midterm forecasts affecting NATO operations across its areas of responsibility while strengthening multinational cooperation, professional development and alliance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9834950
    VIRIN: 260601-A-FL725-6467
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.98 MB
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026
    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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    EUCOM
    CSEL
    NATO
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACUER)
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL

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