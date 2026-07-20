International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich (front, center), NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, poses for a group photo with command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference provided participants with a shared understanding of the current geopolitical environment and midterm forecasts affecting NATO operations across its areas of responsibility while strengthening multinational cooperation, professional development and alliance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)